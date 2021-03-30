DeMOTTE — A Rensselaer woman was taken into custody for domestic battery with a deadly weapon during an incident on March 21 in the area of 8th St. SE and Orchid St. SE in DeMotte.
Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies were called to a report of domestic disturbance in the evening hours of March 21. Then they arrived they located a vehicle and the individuals involved.
The victim told police that Breeannin L. Lacefield, 32, of Rensselaer, had cut him with a knife after a verbal altercation. Witnesses present confirmed the victim’s account of what occurred and added that Lacefield had been hitting the victim prior to obtaining the knife.
Police noticed that the victim had sustained a cut to his left forearm.
When police approached Lacefield, she provided a different story to the victim’s account. She said when she and the victim began arguing, she pulled out a knife rather than her lighter and it was only when the victim went to grab her hand that she “naturally pulled away that the knife accidentally opened, cutting the victim.”
Lacefield was taken to the Jasper County Jail and faces charges of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapons (Level 5 felony) and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old (Level 6 felony).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.