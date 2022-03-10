RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer woman has been arrested on a number of charges related to the the neglect of a dependent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Julie Nuss, 49, was taken into custody by Rensselaer Police Department officers after an investigation revealed she allegedly arranged drug purchases with others.
In January of 2022, RPD began an investigation in conjunction with the Jasper County Department of Child Services into Nuss’s reported activities.
A forensic interview with a juvenile child of Nuss revealed that the child was allegedly provided methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol by Nuss. The child added that Nuss held a party at her residence where drug and alcohol use occurred and other minors were in attendance. The juvenile was also reportedly asked to purchase meth for Nuss.
Police requested that Nuss come in to speak with the investigating officer on several occasions, but she would not show or call and reschedule. Nuss was later arrested on an unrelated case for meth possession and an interview was attempted in this case as well. She agreed to speak with an officer after bonding out of jail and later met with an investigator at RPD for an interview.
Nuss, however, was deceptive in her answers and was allowed to leave at that time.
During further investigation, evidence showed that Nuss had engaged in using and arranging drug purchases for others. A report was sent to the county prosecutor’s office and a warrant was issued for Nuss’s arrest.
Finally, on March 3, RPD officers tried to make contact with Nuss at her apartment. After receiving no answer and suspecting Nuss was inside the apartment, officers made entry and found Nuss, who was then taken into custody.
She was transported to the county jail on two counts of neglect of a dependent, both of which are Level 6 felonies, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one of which is a misdemeanor and other a Level 6 felony.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.