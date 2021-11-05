RENSSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department served arrest warrants to two individuals who live in the same house on the 100 block of West Clark Street in Rensselaer.
RPD officers arrested James Wenger and Shanna Schwanke for varying offenses in late October.
When police arrived at the home, they found Wenger in an upstairs bedroom. He was taken into custody on several warrants stemming from cases investigated by other agencies.
Officers also found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine sitting in plain view in the bedroom. Wenger admitted that the items belonged to him and he was booked into the Jasper County Jail on an additional charge of possession of meth (Level 6 felony) and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Schwanke was not home at the time police served her warrant, but officers did speak to her on the phone. She was told she needed to turn herself in for a charge of false informing, which is a misdemeanor.
According to police, Schwanke filed a stolen vehicle report in September, but it was deterred she was not truthful about the incident and charges were forward to the prosecutor’s office.
Schwanke turned herself into the Jasper County Jail on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.