RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department arrested a pair of Rensselaer residents as part of an investigation into narcotics dealing on Nov. 9.
Rebecca Neely, 34, and Jason Thomas, 47, were arrested when they were served a warrant for their arrest at an apartment on the 200 block of West Rutsen Street in Rensselaer.
When police arrived at the apartment, Thomas fled inside and locked the door. Officers were able to gain entry into the apartment and took Thomas and Neely into custody. A small child was also inside at the time.
When a search was done, officers found methamphetamine, cocaine and evidence of drug dealing.
Both Neely and Thomas were taken to the Jasper County Jail on charges of dealing meth and dealing cocaine, both of which are Level 2 felonies. They were also charged with possession of meth more than 28 grams (Level 3 felony), possession of more than 10 grams of cocaine (Level 4), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6), neglect of a dependent (Level 6) and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Thomas also had an arrest warrant stemming from a previous investigation where both he and Neely are suspected of dealing meth.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.