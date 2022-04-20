RENSSELAER — A 70-year-old man was among two men arrested for drug possession during the issuance of a search warrant at a residence on the 200 block of East Elm Street in Rensselaer last Thursday, April 14.
Patrick Donnelly and Keith Pufahl, 46, both of Rensselaer, were charged with possession of methamphetamine after officers with the Rensselaer Police Department and the Newton County Drug Investigator had a warrant to look for possible drug activity at the residence.
Donnelly was also charged with possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance, both Level 6 felonies. Those charges stem from Donnelly’s attempt to discard an unknown substance into the toilet, police said. The substance is believed by officers to be fentanyl, a highly potent opioid.
When police arrived, Pufahl reportedly barricaded the bedroom door, but he was detained after the door was forced open. Donnelly then made a run for the bathroom to dispose of a drug substance.
Officers located meth in both of the men’s bedrooms as well as signs of drug sales and paraphernalia.
Both men were taken to the Jasper County Jail that day and later appeared in Jasper County Circuit Court on April 19.
Charges are merely allegations and all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.