RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 12 for domestic battery.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence 1 1/2 miles west of Rensselaer.
When they arrived, officers met with the victim, who advised she had been struck in the face by Zackery E. Arndt, 26, of Rensselaer. Reportedly, Arndt struck the victim and then pushed her to the floor, causing her to lose consciousness after hitting her head.
The victim’s injuries consisted of a bump and small laceration on the back of her head.
Another witness to the altercation attempted to intervene, but was also struck in the face and knocked to the floor by Arndt. This victim had a cut lip and redness in his cheek and neck from the altercation.
Arndt was taken into custody and transported to the county jail where he faces charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
As a reminder by JCSO, arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.