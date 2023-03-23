RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man who allegedly punched, kicked and slammed a woman’s face into a bed rail was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department recently.
Bradley McElfresh, 20, faces a Felony 6 charge of domestic battery with serious bodily injury as the result of an incident at the 600 block of South College Avenue in Rensselaer on March 17.
According to RPD, a caller requested an ambulance respond to her residence at approximately 8:20 p.m. because she was bleeding from the face.
When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that the victim was bleeding from her nose. She then told police that the father of her child, McElfresh, had allegedly punched her, kicked her and slammed her face into the bed rail and floor. She reported that McElfresh also suck his fingers in her mouth during an argument.
The victim also had blood in her mouth due to injuries sustained during the altercation and advised that she may have lost consciousness at some point.
The victim said she later heard McElfresh leave the residence after the incident and locked herself in her bedroom and called the police.
Officers were able to document injuries to the victim that consisted of a bloody nose, bloody lip, red marks on her hip, bruised knees, a scrape to her elbow, a cut on one of her toes and lacerations to the inside of her mouth.
Officers contacted the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department to attempt to locate McElfresh at his mother's residence in Winamac. It was believed at the time that he was going to Winamac since the child he has in common with the victim was at that location.
Officers located him at the residence and he was taken into custody. Pulaski County Officers met with Rensselaer to turn McElfresh over and he was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
During an interview, McElfresh admitted to being in an argument with the victim, but stated it was not physical.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.