RPD report

RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man who allegedly punched, kicked and slammed a woman’s face into a bed rail was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department recently.

Bradley McElfresh, 20, faces a Felony 6 charge of domestic battery with serious bodily injury as the result of an incident at the 600 block of South College Avenue in Rensselaer on March 17.