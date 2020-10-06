JASPER COUNTY — A near-accident at County Road 900 West near Bunkum Road in Rensselaer led to the arrest of a Rensselaer man this week.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Kane M. Stokes, 20, was arrested for theft (Class A misdemeanor) and criminal mischief (Class B misdemeanor) on Sept. 29 for an incident that occurred on Sept. 1.
During the evening hours of Sept. 1, a JCSD deputy met with victims who said that while driving southbound on County Road 900 West, they lost control of their vehicle and ran off the roadway. They added that they nearly collided with another vehicle, and when they got back on the road, the other vehicle, driven by Stokes, began following them. Stokes followed them for several miles, they said.
Eventually, the victims came to a stop and Stokes got out of his vehicle and approached them, saying something about money and insisting that the victim’s vehicle had struck his vehicle.
One of the victims said he told Stokes had had no money and turned his pockets inside out to prove it. He added that Stokes began “ransacking” his pockets leading to a verbal altercation between the two.
The victim said he went back to his vehicle and attempted to leave when Stokes took out a tire iron out of his vehicle and smashed the victim’s drivers’ side window. The victim had several small lacerations on his arm from the window glass, according to police.
Stokes fled the area prior to deputies arriving. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 29.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.