Remington man charged

JASPER COUNTY — A murder charge and other charges have been levied against a Remington man in connection with last week’s death of Patricia Conley.

Shane Anello, 41, was charged with murder by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office late last week. He also faces charges of aggravated battery which inflicts injury that causes serious permanent disfigurement (a Level 3 felony) and battery while armed with a deadly weapon (a Level 5 felony).

Tags

Trending Food Videos