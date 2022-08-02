JASPER COUNTY — A murder charge and other charges have been levied against a Remington man in connection with last week’s death of Patricia Conley.
Shane Anello, 41, was charged with murder by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office late last week. He also faces charges of aggravated battery which inflicts injury that causes serious permanent disfigurement (a Level 3 felony) and battery while armed with a deadly weapon (a Level 5 felony).
The weapon used was a baseball bat, according to police investigating the case.
An arraignment hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in the Jasper Superior Court, with Judge Russell Bailey presiding.
A domestic dispute call in the evening hours of Monday, July 25 brought deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to a residence in Remington where they discovered Conley, 24, lying on the floor of the residence.
Police said she had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner.
JCSD was assisted by the Remington Police Department and the Indiana State Police. The county coroner’s office, ISP and the county police continue to investigate the case.