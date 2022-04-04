JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a road rage incident where a shot was fired during the afternoon hours of March 31.
The incident occurred in the area of County Road 1200 North and County Road 1200 West in rural Jasper County.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two individuals involved in the incident. The victim advised he was traveling behind a car driven by William D. Kahney, 58, of DeMotte, when he decided to pass Kahney, who was traveling at a slow speed.
As he passed the vehicle, Kahney reportedly rolled down the driver’s side window and yelled something to the victim before brandishing a gun and firing a round over the hood of the victim’s vehicle. The victim then sped up in front of Kahney’s vehicle and called 911.
Kahney told police a different version of the story. He said the victim slammed on his brakes and stopped directly in front of his vehicle and got out to confront Kahney. He added that the victim began screaming that he was going to pull Kahney out of his vehicle and do him bodily harm.
Kahney advised he feared for his life and fired one round from his pistol.
Kahney was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Jail where he was charged with intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.