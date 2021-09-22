RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 37-year-old Jose Richard Cantu of Rensselaer.
Cantu, who is listed at 5-foot-7, 220 pounds and possibly wearing a wig to disguise himself, has an active warrant for his arrest after an incident that was reported on Monday morning.
Reportedly, he held a female against her will. Armed with a firearm, he was also heard firing shots off near the victim’s head and striking her with the gun.
Warrants have been issued for Cantu’s arrest on charges of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon (Level 3 felony) domestic battery with a deadly weapon (Level 5) intimidation (Level 5) strangulation (Level 6) and pointing a firearm (Level 6).
If you have any information on where Cantu may be located, call the Rensselaer Police Department at (219) 866-7602 or 911.
Charges are merely accusations, all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.