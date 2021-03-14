RENSSELAER — A northern Indiana man was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop uncovered more than 300 packages of edibles.
Indiana State Police say Kelon A. Jackson, 31, of Gary, was pulled over at about 9:15 a.m. March 12 for an unspecified “moving violation” at the 215-mile marker on Interstate 65. During the stop, police said they searched Jackson’s silver Dodge Nitro and found 328 packages of marijuana edibles.
Jackson is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Jasper County Jail for processing.