RENSSELAER — A Michigan man was arrested on conspiracy to commit fraud and theft on Thursday, March 10, after he reportedly tried to buy an ATV with a stolen credit card number.
Andre Watson, 22, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was arrested on a warrant by Rensselaer Police Department officers after he was questioned about the incident.
According to the RPD, a call of possible fraudulent activity at a business on North McKinley Avenue in Rensselaer was received in February of 2021. The victim said she received an alert from her credit card company that somebody was trying to make a large purchase using her card.
The victim advised then that she was currently in possession of her card and that the purchase was fraudulent.
A dispatcher with the police department contacted the business, which notified police that the subject was still inside the store attempting to buy the ATV. But workers at the store were able to delay the transaction to keep the suspect inside until officers could arrive.
When contacted by police, Watson said he was in the store to make a purchase for his uncle. After questioning Watson and speaking with his “uncle” over the phone, officers became more suspicious of the attempted transaction, but there was not enough evidence and Watson was allowed to leave.
Through further investigation with other agencies, it was learned that Watson may be part of a larger group performing fraudulent purchases using stolen credit card information. Charges were forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for Watson’s arrest.
Both the conspiracy to commit fraud and theft charges Watson faces are considered Level 6 felonies.
As a reminder, all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.