JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey has approved yet another motion for continuance in the murder trial of Judy Moore.
The motion was presented on March 2 with Bailey agreeing to continue the jury trial on March 22 until June 13-17 of this year.
Lawyers involved in the case, including county prosecutor Jacob Taulman and Moore’s attorney, Richard Kallenbach, will participate in a hearing on April 6. A pre-trial conference will be held via Zoom on May 25 at 9 a.m.
This is the seventh trial postponement since new charges were introduced against Moore, who is a suspect in the death of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in February of 2015.
Alliss was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment at 989 B-Mar Drive by a neighbor.
After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore, who was 68 at the time and had an apartment at the complex, was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault possesses a substantial risk of death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
However, the charges were dismissed without prejudice in 2017 due to lack of evidence. Charges could be brought against Moore if any new evidence surfaced and the Rensselaer Police Department was able to obtain new evidence less than two years later. It was presented to a grand jury, which issued a warrant for Moore’s arrest.
Moore was visiting family in Georgia at the time and traveled back to Rensselaer to be taken into custody. She faces many of the same initial charges, with the first trial date after the re-arrest set for March of 2020.
COVID concerns, however, forced a postponement. There were two more postponements before.a jury trial was initiated in the summer of 2020, but it lasted just three days when a mistrial was declared when inadmissible evidence was introduced by the defense.
The trial was then postponed four more times, including the most recent postponement.
Moore is currently staying with family in Georgia while she awaits trial. She is outfitted with an ankle bracelet and being monitored by the county probation department.