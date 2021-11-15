JASPER COUNTY — A Monterey, Indiana, man was arrested on Friday afternoon, Nov. 12, for a series of charges related to drug possession and domestic battery.
Sam Bowen IV, 32, was taken to the Jasper County Jail by county deputies on three outstanding warrants, including a domestic battery charge dated March 26, 2019 and several different drug charges dated March 24, 2020.
According to JCSD, deputies responded to a call of domestic battery at a residence just south of Remington on March 26, 2019. When they arrived they found that a man and a woman had returned inside their residence and barricaded the door with furniture.
Deputies eventually made contact with the alleged victim and Bowen, whose address was listed in Monticello at the time. The victim had what was described by deputies as “an extreme amount of blood” on her face and a laceration above her left eye. The victim was eventually transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
After conducting interviews with several witnesses at the scene, it was determined that Bowen was the aggressor and was taken into custody.
Among the charges he faces include:
• Violation of probation/petition to revoke suspend sentence for domestic battery with serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony;
• Failure to appear for a charge of domestic battery with serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony;
• Failure to appear for the following offenses: dealing in methamphetamine of 10 or more gems (a Level 2 felony), dealing in meth between 5-10 grams with enhancing (Level 2 felony), dealing in cocaine manufacture, deliver or finance of one and five grams with enhancing (Level 3 felony), possession of meth of between 10 and 28 grams (Level 3 felony), possession of cocaine less than five grams (Level 5 felony), unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), dealing in marijuana weighing between 30 grams and 10 pounds (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor), visiting a common nuisance (Class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.