RENSSELAER — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Rensselaer residents at two different locations on Nov. 18.
According to the Rensselaer Police Department, an officer witnessed 40-year-old Rodney Deardurff of Rensselaer driving a vehicle in the city. The officer knew that Deardurff did not have a valid driver’s license and made contact with him after pulling him over in the parking lot of a business on N. McKinley Avenue.
Deardurff would consent to a search of his vehicle and officers located a vaping cartridge that tested positive for THC and a small container with while powder inside that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deardurff was transported to the Jasper County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance (A misdemeanor) and possession of meth, which is a Level 6 felony.
Officers were later granted a search warrant of Deardurff’s residence after gathering information obtained during the traffic stop. Officers searched the residence, located at the 700 block of N. Franklin St. and located more meth as well as paraphernalia, a hypodermic needle and prescription medication.
An item that is possibly related to an ongoing investigation in another jurisdiction was also seized during the search.
Officers also found Abigail Bardoczi, 32, who was taken into custody and charged with possession of meth, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of a Legend drug, which are all Level 6 felonies.
Bardoczi was also charged with possession of paraphernalia, which carries a misdemeanor charge.
RPD arrests woman for meth
RENSSELAER — An investigation into possible drug sales in Rensselaer led the Rensselaer Police Department to an arrest of a local woman recently.
RPD officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of W. Kannal Avenue after an investigation revealed that Rebecca Neely, 32, of Rensselaer may be a suspect in drug sales. Cpl. Chad Hammond was able to obtain a search warrant of the apartment after testifying in the case.
Hammond, along with Detective Tara Hughes and two Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies, served the warrant at the apartment.
After knocking and an announcement was made at the door, the officers received no answer. Officers then forced the door open and made contact with Neely and her juvenile daughter.
Officers located a baggie reportedly containing methamphetamine and another baggie of cocaine inside the child’s bedroom. Additional baggies with meth and cocaine were located in Neely’s bedroom.
The total amount of meth located inside the residence was more than 37 grams and evidence indicated narcotics sales as well.
Neely was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Jail and charged with dealing meth, a Level 2 felony; dealing cocaine, Level 5 felony; possession of meth, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
The meth charges were more severe due to the amount that was located.
The case remains under investigation and more suspects could be charged. All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.