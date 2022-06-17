JASPER COUNTY — Two area women were arrested after a quick sniff by a K9 officer with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department alerted police to drugs in a vehicle owned by one of the women.
Jessica S. Tarr, 39, of Medaryville, and Michelle L. Williams, 52, of Wheatfield, were taken into custody after police were called to a theft in progress at a business located approximately six miles north of Rensselaer in the early morning hours of June 8.
When police arrived, they came in contact with Tarr behind the business and she advised them that she was under the assumption that she could take anything left outside the business. While talking with police, officers noticed she was speaking very fast with exaggerated movements.
Tarr also told police that the vehicle she was in was not her vehicle.
Police later discovered that the vehicle belonged to Williams, who had walked away from the location prior to the deputies’ arrival. When the K9 was called to the scene it alerted the officers to narcotics and a search of the vehicle revealed 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.
Williams was found by JCSD a short time later and charged with possession of meth (Level 6 felony), theft (Class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor). Tarr was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Jail and charged with the same offenses.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.