Rensselaer man found with meth, heroin at local business
RENSSELAER — Jasper County Sheriff deputies arrested a Rensselaer man for possession of methamphetamine, heroin and one other charge after they responded to a request from a local business.
According to police, Patrick J. Ryan, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested Feb. 10 after a warrant was issued by the Jasper County Circuit Court in November.
Ryan faces charges of meth possession, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe — all Level 6 felonies.
The investigation began when a local business notified JCSD that it believed one of its employees was under the influence of drugs.
Police responded to the business along with a K9 handler and K9 officer Colt, who did a free air sniff around Ryan’s vehicle and workspace. K9 Colt alerted his fellow officers to drugs and a search of Ryan’s vehicle and backpack revealed separate substances that later tested positive for meth and heroin.
Deputies also found a used syringe inside the vehicle.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Hebron man faces stalking charge
JASPER COUNTY — A Hebron man was booked into the Jasper County Jail for stalking and criminal trespass earlier this month.
A warrant for the arrest of Dale A. Anderson, 61, of Hebron was issued by the county’s Superior Court on Feb. 8 and initiated by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department shortly after.
The arrest stems from an investigation by JCSD, which was contacted on Jan. 19 by a victim reporting that Anderson had trespassed on her property. She said Anderson drove his vehicle onto her driveway, got out and attempted to speak with her.
Anderson, however, was given a “trespass warning” by a JCSD deputy earlier. The victim added that Anderson’s trips to her residence have been an “ongoing issue.”
Wheatfield man brandishes tire iron
JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man was arrested on charges of intimidation and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in early February.
Intimidation carries a Level 5 felony charge and criminal recklessness is a Level 6 felony.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Richard G. Schwanke, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested during the afternoon hours of Feb. 3 after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Jasper County Circuit Court on Jan. 15.
The warrant was a result of an investigation that began on Nov. 22 by JCSD after deputies responded to a fight in progress at a residence located approximately 12 miles northeast of Rensselaer.
A victim was attempting to break up a physical altercation that occurred in front of his home when Schwanke reportedly approached the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. Schwanke slammed on the brakes, bringing the vehicle to an abrupt stop near the victim.
Schwanke exited the vehicle, grabbed a tire iron and pointed it in a threatening manner towards the victim and other bystanders, police said. At this time, the victim left the scene and waited for deputies to arrive.
When police arrived, Schwanke had already fled the scene.
Lowell man charged with auto theft
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lowell man for allegedly stealing a pick-up last month.
According to police reports, Garrett L. Mayhew, 26, of Lowell, was taken into custody for auto theft of a Chevrolet S10 pick-up, a Level 6 felony, as well as making a false identity statement (Class A misdemeanor) and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle (Class B misdemeanor) on Jan. 30.
Deputies were notified of a possible burglary in progress at a residence located 12 miles northeast of Rensselaer. While en route, deputies noticed two pick-up trucks, including an S10, leaving the area.
After responding to the residence, police were told that the red Chevy S10 they saw earlier was the one reported stolen by the victim.
Deputies followed the tire tracks left in fresh, fallen snow by the two pick-ups and pulled into a residence just a few miles away. As they approached, deputies noticed the red S10 was unoccupied, but the other truck had three individuals seated inside.
When questioned, Mayhew reportedly gave the officers a false name. When police looked inside the S10, they noticed the ignition had been punched and later found a broken punch in Mayhew’s pocket. The punch is believed to be used by Mayhew to turn the truck’s ignition.
Kouts man charged with criminal recklessness
JASPER COUNTY — A Kouts man was arrested for three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after he reportedly initiated a car crash during the summer.
A warrant for Joshua A. Weathers, 37, of Kouts was issued by the Jasper County Superior Court on Sept. 9 and deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department picked him up on Feb. 10 for the incident that occurred Aug. 21.
According to the victim, Weathers was in the process of passing his vehicle in the area of Ind. 49 when Weathers was unable to complete the pass due to oncoming traffic. Weathers swerved his vehicle back behind the victim’s vehicle, colliding with the rear section.
After the collision, the vehicles involved came to a stop and the occupants exited. After a verbal altercation ensued, Weathers went back to his vehicle and fled the scene, striking one of the victims with his vehicle as he fled.
Because he used his vehicle as a deadly weapon, Weathers was charged with criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
