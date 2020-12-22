JASPER COUNTY — A minor traffic violation led to a visit to the jail for a Rensselaer man on Saturday, Dec. 19.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Kevin A. Marlin, 28, was driving when he was stopped in the area of U.S. 231 and Division Road.
A check of Marlin’s driver’s license revealed he had been suspended. A K9 deputy then did a free air sniff of Marlin’s vehicle and officer Colt alerted his partner to potential drugs.
A search of the vehicle revealed three syringes within the passenger’s compartment and a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance that had fallen from Marlin’s pant leg. It field-tested for methamphetamine.
Marlin was taken to the Jasper County Jail and charged with possession of meth (Level 6 felony) and unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Medaryville man arrested for meth
JASPER COUNTY — A check on the well-being of a male subject at a local hotel located at State Road 114 and the I-65 interchange led to the arrest of a Medaryville man for possession of meth.
Christopher P. Rowe, 27, was arrested when Jasper County deputies responded to a call to the hotel during the morning hours of Dec. 16.
Police noticed that Rowe showed signs of intoxication by a stimulant. A Pulaski County Probation employee was also present and after a search of the room was conducted, police located two baggies inside of a coat pocket.
The contents inside one of the baggies revealed marijuana and the other was determined to be either Fentanyl and/or methamphetamine.
Rowe was transported to the Jasper County Jail where he was charged with possession of meth (Level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor).
