JASPER COUNTY — An investigation by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies into an incident involving strangulation and battery led to the arrest of a Kentucky man in the evening hours of Nov. 15.
According to police, David B. Cornett, 30, of Cadiz, Kentucky, was arrested for intimidation and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies, and battery, a Class B misdemeanor, and taken to the Jasper County Jail on Nov. 15.
He was wanted on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear and the charges listed above by the Jasper County Superior Court in August.
JCSD said the case against Cornett dates back to July 29 when deputies responded to a battery complaint at a residence located northeast of Rensselaer.
Upon arrival, deputies met with a witness and victim who were still at the residence. The witness reported that Cornett forced his way into the residence, stating that he was going to kill the victim.
She added that Cornett walked to a bedroom where the victim was located and eventually got on top of the victim, grabbing his neck and slapping him. Due to an ongoing medical condition and Cornett reportedly strangling him, it was difficult for the victim to breath, the witness added.
Cornett was pulled off the victim by the witness and Cornett eventually left the residence.
The victim suffered minor injuries from the altercation, police said.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.