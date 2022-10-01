RENSSELAER — A jury returned several guilty verdicts against Judy Moore for the February 2015 killing of Trula Allies on Friday evening, Sept. 30.
The jury deliberated in Jasper Superior Court before deciding to acquit Moore on murder but found her guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
According to Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman, a Level 2 felony carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, a maximum sentence of 30 years and an advisory sentence of 17.5 years.
The incident occurred in February of 2015.
“Trula and her family have waited 7 1/2 years for justice in this case and I am very happy with today’s verdict,” Taulman said in a Facebook post at around 9 p.m. Friday night. “Thank you to the entire team in my office for all of your hard work and dedication for many years, and deputy prosecutor Emily Lyons and chief deputy prosecutor Joseph Morrison for their continued commitment to this case as they tried it this week.”
Taulman also thanked the Rensselaer Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, and countless others for their efforts.
“To quote Sun Tzu, ‘The wheels of justice grind slow, but grind fine,’” Taulman added. “Today’s verdict is indicative of the goals of the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office to consistently pursue justice.”
The trial began Monday morning (Sept. 26) and the prosecution provided evidence in the case through Thursday before attorney Rich Kallenbach laid out a defense for Moore.
Alliss was Moore’s step-mother and the incident occurred in Alliss’s apartment at B-Mar Drive in Rensselaer. Moore also had an apartment at the complex.
Alliss was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment and Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder and other offenses.
An autopsy later revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
Due to lack of evidence, charges against Moore were dismissed without prejudice in 2017. Moore then moved to Georgia to be with family, but new evidence was introduced in 2020 and she was brought back to Indiana and recharged.
Moore was given the chance to stay with family for nearly two years while awaiting a trial date. A jury trial was held in the summer of 2020 but lasted just three days before Judge Russell Bailey declared a mistrial due to the introduction of inadmissible evidence by the defense.