The verdict is in

RENSSELAER — A jury returned several guilty verdicts against Judy Moore for the February 2015 killing of Trula Allies on Friday evening, Sept. 30.

The jury deliberated in Jasper Superior Court before deciding to acquit Moore on murder but found her guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

