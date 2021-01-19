JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a reckless driver in the area of Indiana 10 and County Road 1100 West on Jan. 14.
A deputy located the vehicle, driven by Matthew S. Hoover, 29, of DeMotte, shortly after receiving the call. He initiated a traffic stop and talked with Hoover, who refused a field sobriety test at the scene.
The deputy, however, noticed Hoover was, in fact, intoxicated and a search warrant was granted by the Jasper County court to get blood for testing from Hoover.
Hoover was taken into custody, had his blood drawn at a local hospital and transported to the Jasper County Jail. He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person prior within seven years (a Level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.