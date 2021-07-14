JASPER COUNTY — Two local individuals were taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department detectives on several outstanding warrants on July 12.
Arrested in Merrillville were Arthur R. Burchett, 42, and Erin N. Mackall, 28. However, both suspects resisted arrest and unsuccessfully attempted to disarm a detective.
Burchett has 11 warrants, including seven in Jasper County, three in Newton County and one in Pulaski County.
Mackell has three outstanding warrants, all in Jasper County.
Burchett’s list of warrants include:
• Dec. 6, 2019: Disorderly conduct (C misdemeanor) in Newton County;
• Jan. 5, 2020: No driver’s license (C misdemeanor) in Newton County;
• Jan. 17, 2020: No driver’s license (C misdemeanor) in Newton County;
• Oct. 8, 2020: Theft in Jasper County, a Level 6 felony;
• Dec. 27, 2020: Auto theft in Jasper County, a Level 6 felony;
• Jan. 6, 2021: Possession of meth (Level 6 felony), unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (C misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (C misdemeanor), all in Pulaski County;
• Jan. 16, 2021: Auto theft (Level 6 felony), driving while suspended (A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle with a false plate (C infraction), all in Jasper County;
• Jan. 19, 2021: Theft in Jasper County (Level 6 felony);
• Feb. 2, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (A misdemeanor), both in Jasper County;
• May 1, 2021: Aggravated battery (Level 3 felony), criminal confinement (Level 3 felony), battery (Level 5 felony); strangulation (Level 6 felony) and theft (A misdemeanor), all in Jasper County;
• May 18, 2021: Possession of meth in Jasper County (Level 6 felony).
Mackall’s warrants were issued April 6, 2020 for domestic battery (A misdemeanor); Nov. 21, 2020 for assisting a criminal (A misdemeanor); and May 18, 2021 for possession of meth (Level 6 felony).
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following departments for their assistance during the investigation: Merrillville police and fire departments, Hobart Police Department, Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Porter County Sheriff’s Office and Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.