Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, September 13
Kristen A. O’Brien, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Monday, September 12
Jonathan K. Greer, 24, of Thayer, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Alexandra M. Justice, 26, of Shelby, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Mary L. Mertz, 62, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
David Delfin Perez, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, September 9
More from this section
Megan D. Morris, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for intimidation, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
David Perez Delfin, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Miranda M. Steele, 31, of Remington, was arrested for violation of stay at home order.
Thursday, September 8
Savanna F. Goetz, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for unauthorized absence from home detention.
Stephen M. Huemmerich, 56, of Francesville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
Sean P. Keilman, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher P. Rowe, 29, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Jimmy D. Segers, 53, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy and domestic battery.