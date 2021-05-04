Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, May 4
Ryan Edward Anderson, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for carrying of handgun (prohibited), possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, dealing a schedule I, II, III controlled substance and dealing a schedule IV controlled substance.
Tim E. Angle, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with serious bodily injury.
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal confinement, strangulation, battery with moderate bodily injury, disorderly conduct and theft.
Daniel Dean Chavez, 32, of Portage, Indiana, was arrested on a court order.
Daniel Logan Day, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Arhmond Jermaine Kizer, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Deanna I. Melroy, 23, of Gary, was arrested and held.
Monday, May 3
Ronnie Adams, 29, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
David Jeffery Allen, 32, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jason L. Cadwallader, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew Steven Hoover, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Christian Lee Pepper, 47, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Shawn David James Reed, 27, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Colin Ford Schwing, 37, of Remington, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Kenneth Michael Sorba, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated battery, criminal confinement and disorderly conduct.
Thursday, April 29
Matthew Lee Hyatt, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, April 28
Abigail Marie Bardoczi, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.
Chelsea June Budreau, 26, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Deja Darlene Casanova, 24, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Jerald Irvin Crider, 30, of Winamac, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Dexter Lacey Hoskins, 29, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 21, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Anthony Jerome Timmons, 21, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish and false informing.
Anthony Louis Tolbert, 24, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.