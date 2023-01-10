Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 10
Isaac Camerena Cruz, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for false informing/reporting.
Anthony W. Joseph, 43, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft (pocket picking) with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Carlos O. Lopez-Acevedo, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, January 9
Aaron J. Piggee, 32, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while suspended.
Carlos M. Yanez, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Sunday, January 8
Mandi M. Tognarelli, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday, January 7
Jason M. Bennett, 46, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Robert D. Campbell III, 48, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Kristoffer L. Crane, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
More from this section
Joel L. Frederick, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a vehicle.
Howard D. Johnson, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Richard J. Manns, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Katie M. Vancuren, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Friday, January 6
Tylor A. Pack, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Stephen A. Williams, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Thursday, January 5
Jamie L. Nitcher, 48, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
David J. Stahl, 21, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, January 4
Alexandria A. Gudorf, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for strangulation.
Betty G. Porter, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor possession of alcohol.