Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, September 7
Robert D. Campbell III, 48, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Holly R. Davenport, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Brijon Hill, 26, of Lansing, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Brandon K. Phillips, 34, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Jimmy D. Segers, 53, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Patricia A. Vega, 58, of North Judson, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, September 6
Corey L. Cotner, 34, of Medaryville, was arrested for probation violation.
Katelyn B. Fraschetti, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Angela S. Gamble, 41, of Remington, was arrested for failure to appear.
Brian W. Hurley, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Troy D. Jackson, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Celia L. Logan, 39, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Robert A. McGuire, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Shane T. Nuss, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of child pornography and child molesting.
Zennan E. Owens, 37, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Steven M. Utley, 60, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Chance N. Weed, 34, of Ottawa, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, September 2
Angela S. Gamble, 41, of Remington, was arrested for failure to appear.
Destiny R. Kilbourne, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Ruth Moran, 20, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Kyle C. Morrow, 24, of Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Jerusha K. Segers-Kornas, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal conversion and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Curtis J. Watson, 21, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, September 1
Dallas D. Abell, 22, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary and theft.
Jason A. Childress, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Jose E. Gallegos, 60, of Berwyn, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Autumn R. Luttrell, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery against a public safety officer.
Ronnie S. Uylaki, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and false informing/reporting.