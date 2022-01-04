Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 4
Jay D. Martin, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Monday, January 3
Hailey M. Blankenship, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Courtney J. Bohlke, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Tyler S. Hennin-Myers, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for habitual traffic violator.
Adam J. Holm-Hansen, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy, criminal mischief with damage under $750, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Ashton J. Phoenix, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery with adult knowing presence of child less than 16 years old.
Katie K. Phoenix, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery with adult knowing the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Cameron R. Rivers, 29, of Ambia, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.
Carl D. Short, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a driver’s license.
Ryann A. Wilson, 36, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Wednesday, December 29
Chad R. Scarborough, 29, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Tuesday, December 28
Jose M. Vasquez-Hernandez, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Monday, December 27
Robert A. Brockman, 52, of Champaign, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for a sex offender registration violation.
Megan M. Dunlavy, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), neglect of a dependent and battery against a public safety official.
Andrew J. Hurley, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal recklessness: shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure, place or building.
Ashly K. Smith, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, December 24
Joshua R. Annon, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for harassment.