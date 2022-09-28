Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, September 28
Ashton J. Phoenix, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent child.
David W. Smith, 63, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Tuesday, September 27
Tracey W. Bowers, 66, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle with a ACE of .15 or more.
Bradley J. Gilliland, 60, of Bloomfield, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Monday, September 26
Kelly T. Gilbert, 60, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jonathan X. Hall, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for interfering in the reporting of a crime, public intoxication, domestic battery, confinement and strangulation.
Latrice S. Johnson, 43, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Jared W. Pridemore, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Amber R. Shepherd, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for refusing to submit to a chemical test and disorderly conduct.
Olivia O. Williams, 36, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud and theft from a building with property at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Friday, September 23
Jeffery V. Anderson, 49, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and reckless driving.
Dalton W. Murphy, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.