Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, April 12
James M. Ayres, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry.
Adore J. Dean, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with suspension within 10 years.
Erin N. Mackall, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Monday, April 11
Madison M. Culbreth, 21, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, neglect of a dependent, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
David E. Grater Jr., 56, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, residential entry false identity statement and visiting a common nuisance.
Mark M. Sebella, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, April 8
Kaylynn I. Holt, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodemic syringe or needle, assisting a criminal, invasion of privacy and false informing.
James M. Hoover, 33, of Portage, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.
Luis M. Lanto, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing a schedule I, II or III substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Jared W. Pridemore, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for unknown charge.
Wednesday, April 6
Joshua D. Birchell, 18, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Taffy F. Grigsby, 27, of Logansport, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Bradley M. Jervis, 35, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft and violation of driving conditions.
Brandon C. Jones, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Tony Maddox Jr., 41, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.