Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, October 8
Jesse M. Bryant of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation.
Tuesday, October 12
Kevin S. Clickner of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, interfering with reporting a crime and intimidation.
James E. Huff Jr. of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, confinement and possession of paraphernalia.
Lawrence McGan II of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tammy J. Rector of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Desmond R. Souders of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury (felony).