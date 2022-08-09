Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, August 9
Kobie R. Hemminger, 19, of Russiaville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Miranda M. Steele, 31, of Remington, was arrested for failure to appear.
Monday, August 8
William A. Diloreto, 28, of Valley Grove, West Virginia, was arrested for theft of auto parts.
Avione L. Johnson, 23, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for renovation of bond.
Destiny R. Kilbourne, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol, confinement and battery.
Deandre E. Mackerl, 26, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Marcus D. Marks, 34, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Cameron J. Peterson, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for sexual misconduct with a minor and child exploitation.
Thomas J. Simanson, 31, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Thomas J. Steele, 59, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for forgery/counterfeiting.
Thomas Van Ceu Thawng, 25, of Indianapolis, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Paris A. Walker, 24, of Ford Heights, Illinois, was arrested for obstruction of traffic, intimidation, battery against a public safety officer and domestic battery.
More from this section
Thursday, August 4
Darrell D. Alexander, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation, interfering in reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
Kegan L. Chambers, 29, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Patrick J. Donnelly, 70, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Nichole A. Jacobs, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of home detention.
Dalila O. Ramerez-Perez, 33, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, August 3
Kenneth Carta III, 37, of Steger, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Brandon A. Gass, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Anthony J. Pescetto, 39, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of stolen property and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Erina D. Pescetto, 44, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft of a vehicle and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Bryce S. Pitts, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested for an unknown charge.
Austin M. Williams, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, August 1
Manuel Gonzales, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of home detention.