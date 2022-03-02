Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 1
Ronnie N. Adams, 30, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
John V. Griffith, 34, of Griffith, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Monday, February 28
Timothy E. Angle, 64, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating a vehicle without obtaining a license.
Joshua M. Betts, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Wheatfield Police Department for domestic battery with simple assault.
Braiden Call, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jonathan X. Hall, 21, of Goodland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and visiting a common nuisance.
Tiara C. Lloyd, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, possession of a handgun without a license and false informing.
Christopher C. Mathis, 30, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Dylan J. Nesius, 22, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.
Charshawn D. Payne, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and invasion of privacy.
Toby T. Stone, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for maintaining a common nuisance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Friday, February 25
O’Mar Jones, 40, of Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Cameron R. Rivers, 29, of Ambia, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Thursday, February 24
Dalila O. Ramirez-Perez, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct.
Cecil L. Sizemore, 54, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jason W. VanBaren, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Michelle L. Williams, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Dustin M. Wilson, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for breaking and entering.
Wednesday, February 23
Lee A. Gaines, 28, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Austin L. Rose, 30, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Andrew R. Smith, 48, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a handgun without a license, pointing a firearm and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.