Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, August 30
Joey L. Francis Jr. of Gary was arrested by the Indiana State Police for criminal recklessness and intimidation.
Thursday, August 26
Hunter D. Snow of Medaryville was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.
James V. Stayrook of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday, August 24
Yenser D. Hernandez Perez of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Joshua R. Lotz of DeMotte was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, August 23
William N. Campbell III was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle while suspended or revoked or knowingly permitting another to operate a vehicle on the highway.
Christopher W. Collins of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Joshua S. Gottfried of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal mischief.
Jill M. Miller of Lake Station was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Corina E. Pena of Munster was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jose A. Saavedra of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for violation of driving conditions and violating a suspension order.
Friday, August 20
Lamiyah C. Dillard of East Chicago was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for forgery/counterfeiting.
Steve E. Hughes II of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, August 19
Rodney R. Deardurff of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining/visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Joshua P. Lusby of Monticello was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for contempt of court.
Haley A. Ortiz of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining/visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of a controlled substance.
Jimmy D. Segers of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for intimidation.