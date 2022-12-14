Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, December 13
Omar M. Umiye, 34, of Vista, California, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Monday, December 12
Tyler S. Clemans, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for intimidation and strangulation.
Colton D. Johnson, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for forgery of checks/documents.
Jamie L. Nitcher, 48, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Friday, December 9
Nicholas M. Baumgarte, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department as a habitual Violator and operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance involving serious bodily injury.
Robert W. Lovely, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
More from this section
Josh M. Mathern, 21, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, December 8
Ariel Maravilla, 28, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Kristopher A. Mathews, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Taylor KL. Spurgeon, 34, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Wednesday, December 7
Larry J. Clodi Jr., 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for strangulation, interfering with reporting a crime and domestic battery with simple assault.
Mark S. Donnelly, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery with simple assault.
Jason J. Rossiter, 18, of Lake Village, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for reckless driving.