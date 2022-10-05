Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, October 5
Skyler S. Cavinder, 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Rebecca L. Chiattello, 28, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent child.
Simon P. Zulaski, 47, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Tuesday, October 4
Johnny W. Chambers, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Angela R. Julian, 29, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
William C. Morrow, 34, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of stay-at-home order.
Catherine M. Otero, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMote Police Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
Monday, October 3
Judy C. Moore, 75, of Jackson, Georgia, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for obstruction of justice, moderate bodily injury, serious bodily injury, involuntary manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter.
Robert A. Nava, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Brian F. Wyrwa, 53, of St. John, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, September 30
Kirstin R. Pasierb, 32, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Madison N. Weatherwax, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Thursday, September 29
Jamie L. Gates, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for visiting a common nuisance.
Darren A. Miller Jr., 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.