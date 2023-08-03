Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, August 1
Ryan M. Hornbeck, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
John A. Idzik, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.
Kody L. Leggitt, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Erika R. Moore, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Lawrence M. Reilly, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Easton A. Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a Schedule II, III, IV drug and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Calvin A. Townsel, 35, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for felon in possession of a firearm.
Monday, July 31
Christopher B. Clevenger, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Jadon B. Gratner, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Deborah Reynolds-Davis, 61, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Hunter Knutson, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, July 28
Brenda Andrade, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent/child.
Chase Crider, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic batter on a person less than 14 years old.
Brandy M. Henry, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department on a local warrant.
Francisco Rodriguez, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Elizabeth J. Schleman, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent/child and juvenile/family compulsory school attendance law violation.
Brandy M. Wilkerson, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear and neglect of dependent/child violations.
Thursday, July 27
Melanie L. Bristol, 50, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Vernon F. Hammersley, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic batter within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Keith W. Pollock, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Wednesday, July 26
Sierra R. Farias, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Robert M. Lambert, 35, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Joyce A. Stoyonoff, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with bodily injury.