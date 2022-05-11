Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, May 10
Saul Hernandez, 48, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Jose D. Martinez-Campos III, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Charshawn D. Payne, 35, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Aaron C. Risner, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jimmy D. Segers, 53, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Monday, May 9
Henry Alfonso-Lopez, 23, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a vehicle without a license.
Eddie J. Berry II, 24, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for sexual battery and invasion of privacy.
Kristoffer L. Crane, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Norman D. Hoffmann, 61, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud and theft.
Codi G. Holbrook, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery with simple assault.
Frank B. Ray III, 33, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud and forgery.
Kathleen Stanis, 46, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sexual battery and battery.
Evan M. Susnis, 19, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Scott A. Sytsma, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Friday, May 6
Ronnie N. Adams, 30, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Eddie J. Berry II, 24, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for sexual battery and invasion of privacy.
Nicholas W. Davenport, 32, of Goodland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery with bodily injury, intimidation and criminal mischief.
Jacob A. Parketon, 28, of Portage, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Thursday, May 5
Carol Sanders, 49, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Charles A. Tolbert, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license and exceeding the interstate speed limit.
Haley N. Ventrello, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.
Wednesday, May 4
Kevin Brown, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, confinement and interfering with the reporting of a crime.