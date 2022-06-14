Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, June 14
Dosha S. Elliott, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.
Destiny R. Kilbourne, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Celia Logan, 39, of Chicago, was arrested and held.
Giovanni Rios-Perez, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Monday, June 13
Carl E. Bunning, 49, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and domestic battery.
Tyler L. Claus, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Matthew E. Coffer, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Johnathon R. Cusack, 36, of Munster, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation and battery.
Anthony M. Luchetti, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Jose D. Martinez-Campos III, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Thomas R. Pickard, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief with damage under $750.
Grace J. Rule, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Mark W. Scheidt, 51, of St. John, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jackie L. Woynarowski Jr., 47, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unauthorized absence from home detention, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Friday, June 10
Terri L. Anderson, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Mary A. Tichacek, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, June 9
John W. Chapman, 47, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for fraud.
Crystal M. Novak, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Travis A. Prichard, 32, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Jessica S. Tarr, 39, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and theft.
Michelle L. Williams, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and theft.
Wednesday, June 8
Seth T. Andrews, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
Clay A. Haley Jr., 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for pointing a firearm, battery with bodily waste and disorderly conduct.
Jonathan X. Hall, 21, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and battery with bodily injury.
Robert W. Lovely, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Tony Maddox Jr., 41, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Cameron R. Rivers, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and theft of vehicle with prior conviction.
Monday, June 6
Angela S. Gamble, 41, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Ronald J. Graffen, 47, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for nonsupport of a dependent/child.
Nurldon Green III, 29, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jamie R. Jelks, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Eduardo J. Redonado-Corea, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and exceeding the speed limit.
Tiffany N. Wilson, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft and fraud.
Thursday, June 2
Jonathan X. Hall, 21, of Goodland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery and theft.
Justin Massey, 28, of Indiana, was arrested on an unknown charge.
Angel R. Mitchell, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery and theft.
Kendall J. Mitchell, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft and battery.
Cheryl A. Suchan, 58, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating a motor vehicle without proper proof of registration, operating or permitting operating without financial responsibility and driving while suspended.
Devin J. Taylor, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft and battery.
Wednesday, June 1
Jonathan C. Ackerman, 29, of Amsterdam, New York, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Natalie F. Luttrell, 29, of Brook, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Thomas R. Pickard, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Jared W. Pridemore, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Christopher D. Reynolds, 32, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.