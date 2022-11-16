Tuesday, November 15
Eric Cleveland, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for unknown charge.
Jamie R. Elkiins, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Megan R. Gentry, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Amber D. Gross, 39, of Charleston, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Bradly J. Oney, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Donald R. Schultz, 78, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, November 11
Connie S. Nelson, 41, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Thomas J. Mulch, 44, of Morocco, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Francisco Rodriguez-Martinez, 41, of Brook, was arrested for an unknown charge.
Thursday, November 10
Ryan C. Bohannon, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for prescription fraud, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and reckless driving.
Joseph A. Scott, 21, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, theft, criminal mischief with monetary loss of a least $750 but less than $50,000 and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, November 9
Jason J. Rossiter, 40, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Joseph R. Taylor, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.