Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 21
Eric S. Chizmar, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
William S. Johnson II, 44, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing a schedule I, II or III substance.
Monday, March 20
Stephen M. Huemmerich, 56, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Bradley L. McElfresh, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Erin S. Olson, 42, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Trini E. Vicenti, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Patrick L. Wease, 55, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for intimidation and domestic battery.
Justin D. Williams, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, battery against a public safety officials engaged in official duty and resisting law enforcement.
Geoffrey M. Zeller, 41, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, March 17
John W. Bailey, 41, of Bluffton, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Joshua S. Gottfried, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Manuel Lopez-Medina Jr., 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, March 16
Andrea L. Anderson, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Lauren M. Cambe, 26, of Kouts, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Julie L. Nuss, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Jordan A. Powell, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Jarrett W. Wade, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), reckless driving and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.