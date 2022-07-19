Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, July 19
Skyler A. Kemp, 24, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Christopher S. Szabo, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.
David K. Thompson, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief with damage under $750, intimidation and residential entry.
Richard E. Webber Jr., 35, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of home detention.
Monday, July 18
Brandon M. Hesh, 36, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Dennis J. Knox, 63, of Ford Heights, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Sheena F. Kopka, 29, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for false informing.
More from this section
Friday, July 15
Olivia R. Lolkema, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Brian M. Toosley, 45, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Thursday, July 14
Willie C. Williams, 51, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 13
Brian D. Foutch, 57, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft and fraud.
Susan M. Klahn, 65, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Patrick K. Koedyker, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for domestic battier with the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Kyle D. Myers, 21, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for an unknown charge.