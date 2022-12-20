Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, December 20
Arthur R. Burchett Jr., 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Kacey W. McCay, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Ryan J. Riley, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Monday, December 19
Damien D. Melton, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Saturday, December 17
Paul J. Minick Jr., 50, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jeremy C. Zamarron, 37, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Friday, December 16
Joseph S. Black, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct.
Dalwy De Armas-Rodriguez, 36, of Opa Locka, Florida, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief, theft of property with value of at least $750 and less than $50,000 and theft of a vehicle, prior conviction.
Franklin Ramirez Barahona, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested for confinement and domestic battery, simple assault.
Curtis J. Watson, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.
Thursday, December 15
Robert D. Campbell III, 48, of DeMotte, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Chelsea M. Espinoza, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent/child.
Gavin J. Hornbeck, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and dealing of a controlled substance: marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Kristen L. Huff, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief with pecuniary loss of at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Wednesday, December 14
Stephen T. Kearney, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Brian E. Best, 31, of Dalton, Georgia, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Blake O. Hensler, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Alicia G. Jefferson, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Joshua B. Jefferson, 19, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.