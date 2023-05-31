Wednesday, May 31
Christina Rose, 33, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 8:30 pm
Wednesday, May 31
Christina Rose, 33, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Ryan K. Wright, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, May 30
Alexander D. Anderson, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Moises A. Carabantes Melgar, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Francisco I. Clemente Reyes, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Kathleen D. Davis, 34, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Victoria E. Klarich, 23, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Matias J. Maravilla Cortez, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Raul G. Martinez, 67, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Jacqueline Nevarez, 42, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Stephanie S. Rascher, 44, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jewell L. Schultz, 26, of Fowler, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Scott A. Sytsma, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Tiffany N. Wilson, 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Thursday, May 25
Kevin R. Knight, 54, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Dyshon L. Robinson, 32, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
