Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, April 18
Tabitha M. Cornell, 39, of Ellmwood, Georgia, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for unknown charge.
Patrick J. Donnelly, 70, of Rensselaer, was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance (Legend drugs), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.
Aisha L. Haliburton, 25, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and criminal mischief.
John A. Laib, 43, of St. John, was arrested for an unknown charge.
Keith A. Pufahl, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance (Legend drugs), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.
Cornell L. Roberson Jr., 24, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for unknown charge.
Dillon R. Sullivan, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief.
Friday, April 15
Travis R. Bulthuis, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Scott D. Grevenstuk, 60, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia and non-support of a dependent child.
Israel Hernandez, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for rape (criminal deviate conduct) and sexual battery.
Erin N. Mackall, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order for probation violation.
Mark T. Schultz, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary and escape.