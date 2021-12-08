Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, December 6
William Campbell, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Victoria E. Klarich, 22, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
William M. Paczkowski, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.
Scot M. Walstra, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, December 3
Chelsea M. Espinoza, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent.
Ethan V. Stach, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Thursday, December 2
Patricia L. Conley, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery (simple assault).
Marcie J. Jones, 39, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while suspended.
Wednesday, December 1
Anthony A. McWhirter, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Rebecca D. Neely, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for revocation of bond.