Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, Aug. 1
Donald E. Engelbrecht, 70, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.
Kevin L. Griffith, 31, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon S. Loughry, 34, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Bryant L. McCray, 28, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
James E. Mondragon, 38, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Timothy W. Sharp, 60, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery.
Friday, July 29
Stefano K. Childress, 33, of Hammond, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for false identity statement and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Angela R. Julian, 28, of Goodland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Austin R. Kovach, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication, battery against a public safety official, battery through body waste, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, July 28
Steven A. Adcock, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery with simple assault and invasion of privacy.
Ulises Grande, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Danny W. Hovis, 60, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery with bodily injury.
Jeffrey S. Wiggs, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, July 27
Shane J. Anello, 41, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Sam Bowen IV, 33, of Monterey, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Luis Gonzalez Jr., 27, of Florida, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary.
Nerio Lopez-Avevedo, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for not having a valid driver’s license.
Kyle A. Martin, 32, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Shawn C. Moody, 50, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary.
Briar S. Walker, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested for an unknown charge.
Monday, July 25
Jeremy S. Brennan, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of home detention.
Olivia R. Lolkema, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Quante J. Riley, 26, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for escape.
Mary L. Schoon, 46, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Steven Z. Wilson, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested for violation of home detention.
Friday, July 22
Brian X. Celio, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of home detention.
Austin B. Edwards, 26, of Kokomo, was arrested for theft and fraud.
George P. Krug, 61, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Luanne J. Luck, 63, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Thursday, July 21
Brad P. Burling, 48, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication and indecent exposure.
Eric S. Chizmar, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Adore J. Dean, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Tyler L. Simmons, 20, of Haverhill, Iowa, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for intimidation.
Scott A. Sytsma, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Justin D. Williams, 32, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Wednesday, July 20
Mark E. Mitchell Jr., 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Erik C. Smith, 46, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jeremy M. Stahl, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within presence of child less than 16 years of age.
Noah C. Thomasson, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for robbery.