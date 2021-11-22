Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, November 22
Tamika Boyd, 43, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on an arrest warrant.
Mayra C. Davila-Acero, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Juan M. Flores-Aguilar, 41, of Indianapolis was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving without obtaining a license.
Corina B. Pena, 27, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Johnathon R. Susko, 27, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Nathan N. Wilson, 22, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unspecified charge.
Jamie R. Wireman, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, November 19
Franklin B. Howze, 32, of Alabama, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass, public intoxication, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Curtis A. Spates, 44, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.
Thursday, November 18
Billy J. Dover, 23, of Cassville, Missouri, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on an out-of-state warrant.