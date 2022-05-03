Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, May 2
Nathin D. Bishop, 28 of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Damari D. Embery, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Steven R. Hale, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Ryan F. Lucas Jr., 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Caleb C. Moore, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic batter with adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Arlen Pinto, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Kevin Z. Schmidt, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery with bodily waste.
Evan M. Susnis, 19, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Scott A. Sytsma, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
David H. Waugh, 34, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, April 29
Ryan L. Fish, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Larry D. Ward, 34, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and criminal recklessness.
Thursday, April 28
Joseph K. Chamberlain Jr., 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish (prior conviction).
Kyle C. Klemoff, 24, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Darren A. Miller Jr., 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Nathan D. Russell, 40, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Carol E. Sanders, 49, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Daniel J. Venice, 40, of Union Mills, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.