Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 22
Kenneth J. Bobby, 46, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Amy S. Downs, 46, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft with value of property at least $50,000.
Mathew J. Feleki, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Dalton J. Kidd, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Joey L. Manns Jr., 23, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for unknown charge.
Levi D. Pacific, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for attempted murder, battery committed with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
Chelsi N. Polletta, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Devin J. Taylor, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct and minor possession of alcohol.
Monday, March 21
Elizabeth M. Alyea, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and domestic violence.
Demetrius L. Cooper, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and obstruction of justice.
Carlos J. Lanto, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Joey L. Manns Jr., 23, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for an unknown charge.
Michael J. Martin, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and domestic battery.
Tina R. Orzel, 52, of DeMotte, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.
Gail L. Slavens, 51, of Logansport, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, March 17
Ronnie N. Adams, 30, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Timothy E. Angle, 64, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for leaving the scene of an accident, criminal recklessness and operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Andrew Buchanan Jr., 34, of East Chicago, Illinois, was arrested and held.
Brandi L. Buford, 29, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.
Dennis D. Hanaway Jr., 58, of Noblesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Joshua W. Slavens, 45, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Alfred S. White Jr., 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.